HAILEY — University of Idaho’s Rinker Rock Creek Ranch is inviting the public to learn about the importance of beavers during Friday lectures in Hailey and a ranch tour on Saturday.

Both events are free to attend.

The lectures, scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at Hailey Town Center West, 116 S. River St., will feature two speakers who will address beaver ecology, history and the cultural importance of beaver on the landscape, as well as the use of beaver in process-based restoration at the ranch.

Ed Galindo, CEO of North American Native Research and Education Foundation, Inc., will deliver the first lecture, titled “Two Eyes Seeing.” The second talk, “Slow Water for Modern Watershed,” will be given by Eric Winford, associate director of the UI Rangeland Center.

The ranch tour, scheduled Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, will start at the East Fork Kiosk off Rock Creek Road. Take Croy Creek Road west from Hailey to Rock Creek Road and turn left onto Rock Creek Road. Travel 2.3 miles and the kiosk will be on the left-hand side of the road.

Participants will take a tour of a stream restoration project using beaver-informed wood structures. Camp chairs, closed-toed shoes, long pants, a hat and a water bottle are recommended.

The events are part of the ranch’s Sagebrush Saturday series of family friendly educational workshops designed to foster an appreciation of Idaho’s rangeland.

For more information, contact Kate Kallenbach at kall7686@vandals.uidaho.edu or 208-721-8042.