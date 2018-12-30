+1 
ISCF Creative Writing
Byron Lee Sanchez writes down a collection of notes on how to improve his pieces April 27 during their creative writing class at the Idaho State Correctional Center in Boise. Sanchez often stole the spotlight with his unique stories. 

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

I had the incredible opportunity to sit in on a creative writing class in Idaho State Correctional Center. I was blown away by the introspection in their writing, which was an aspect that instructor Shane Brown really wanted to focus on.

The creative writing class is the first partnership between the Idaho State Correctional Center and CSI. The results have been universally positive, said David Mehlhaff, education program manager at the prison.

On top of everything, the prisoners’ work was fantastic. Frankly, I was jealous of their talent.

I was so lucky to stumble upon this story. Not only because I believe it’s a topic worth exploring, but because it changed the way I think. Spending time with some of these inmates challenged my morals. Watching them read their pieces in front of their families made me realize the complexity of their situations. I still think about my time in correctional center, I think about the writings and things the inmates told me.

As a journalist, I hope that I was able to keep the conversation going with this story.

