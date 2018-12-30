The best stories are those that pique readers’ interest and open new frontiers in local reporting.

About a year ago, I decided I wanted to learn more about Idaho’s liquor laws. So different from my home state of Nevada, the restrictions on licenses and sales here were a foreign concept. I delved deeper, and on Jan. 28 published my explanatory Big Story with the headline: “So you want to get a liquor license in Idaho? Prepare to fork over money or exercise patience.”

Normally, business purchases and inventories are private information, but when it’s regulated by the state, it’s fair game for a public information request. Suddenly I had information at my fingertips that perhaps most bars would prefer to keep private. I learned which bars bought the most liquor, how much they spent and who was waiting for a liquor license.

But perhaps best of all, it was the story that kept giving back. My sleuthing of publicly available information revealed a funeral home that was waiting for a license (which triggered a follow-up feature). Later in the year, I wrote an update on bars that bought the most liquor over the fiscal year.

Just this month, my liquor license expertise allowed me to dig up information about Olive Garden’s license — which cost the restaurant a whopping $225,000.

Some people might think this is useless information, but as a business reporter, it was like I’d struck gold. Here’s to another year of Big Stories like this one, which will doubtless prove useful for years to come.

+3 Funeral homes are becoming more like event centers. Here's why this mortician wants a liquor license. TWIN FALLS — Funeral homes are trying to shed their reputations as dark and somber places of the dead — by building party rooms where mourners…