LDS President celebrates 96th birthday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

SALT LAKE CITY – Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, expressed his thanks via Facebook and Instagram for the birthday wishes many have shared with him Wednesday, September 9, 2020 — his 96th birthday. The text from his posts is below:

“Today I am 96 years old! Many years have passed since this photo was taken when I was a young boy, and in those years I have been blessed richly with opportunities to meet and come to love God’s children all over the world. I have also witnessed many miracles and mercies from the Lord.

“Many of you have wished me a happy birthday. I wish to thank you and express my love for all who read this. The Lord loves you, and I am a witness that He is in the details of our lives.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0