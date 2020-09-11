 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LDS President celebrates 96th birthday
0 comments

LDS President celebrates 96th birthday

  • 0

SALT LAKE CITY – Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, expressed his thanks via Facebook and Instagram for the birthday wishes many have shared with him Wednesday, September 9, 2020 — his 96th birthday. The text from his posts is below:

“Today I am 96 years old! Many years have passed since this photo was taken when I was a young boy, and in those years I have been blessed richly with opportunities to meet and come to love God’s children all over the world. I have also witnessed many miracles and mercies from the Lord.

“Many of you have wished me a happy birthday. I wish to thank you and express my love for all who read this. The Lord loves you, and I am a witness that He is in the details of our lives.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News