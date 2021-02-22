LCSC women sweep C of I, advance to NAIA tourney

After the first quarter of this game, the Warriors dominated. In fact, C of I scored 10 of the game’s first 14 points. But once LCSC got its footing, it never lost control. The Warriors used an 11-0 run that was capped by a Burlage 3-pointer to take a 15-10 lead with 3:30 remaining in the first. The margin was close through the end of the period, with LCSC holding a 19-16 edge going to the second.

Then the Warriors started to pull away. Senior guard Jansen Edmiston tipped in her own miss about halfway through the second that gave LCSC a 10-point lead. The Warriors steadily built on the advantage, pushing it to 43-28 at halftime.

The rout was on from there. The closest C of I got was 12 at the start of the third, and LCSC’s largest lead was 36 as time was winding down in the game.

The Warriors were 34-for-63 (54.0 percent) from the field, but made 26 of 44 shots (59.1 percent) in the final 30 minutes of play. They were 8-of-18 from 3-point range, but hit 7 of 9 (77.8 percent) in the final three quarters. And LCSC missed just one of 22 free-throw attempts (95.5 percent).