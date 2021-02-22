LCSC men power past C of I, clinch NAIA tourney berth

It is the third consecutive year the team has won a conference title. The Warriors won the Frontier Conference the past two seasons, and LCSC snapped College of Idaho’s three-year reign as the Cascade champions.

The Warriors scored eight of the game’s first nine points and seemed to be off and running. College of Idaho would hit back, tying the game at 12 at the 11:32 mark of the first half. However, LCSC went on a 12-0 run, spurred by 3s from Mitchell and Bailey, to take a 24-12 lead with 5:29 to go before intermission. The advantage for the Warriors was 11 with 1:42 remaining, but the Yotes closed the half on a 6-0 mini-spurt to trim their deficit to 32-27.

LCSC took the lead to open the second half, but it never was larger than four points during the first six minutes. It still was six, at 50-44, when the Warriors tried to pull away. Senior forward Travis Yenor began an 8-0 run with a 3. Mitchell then scored the next five points as LCSC went in fromt 58-44. The Warriors built it to 16 with 5:15 remaining on a Mitchell layup, and C of I never got closer than the final margin the rest of the way.