LCSC men power past C of I, clinch NAIA tourney berth

CALDWELL — Senior guard Damek Mitchell tallied 30 points, four rebounds, five assists and five steals Sunday as the fourth-ranked Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team pulled away from the College of Idaho in the second half for an 80-71 win at Albertson Center to sweep the best-of-3 Cascade Conference championship series and earn its 16th berth in the NAIA national tournament.
“Damek was special all game, especially down the stretch to put the game further out of reach,” third-year coach Austin Johnson said. “He’s an unbelievable competitor that steps up in big games.”
Senior guard Hodges Bailey added 13 points for the Warriors (16-1), who earned their first Cascade title in their first year in the conference. Senior guard Khalil Stevenson chipped in 12 points and senior forward Trystan Bradley, a former Lewiston High School standout, contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds.
“Trystan helped us hang in there with the rebounding battle and the rest of the seniors had special moments,” Johnson said.
Jake O’Neil led four Yotes (7-9) players in double figures with 16 points and nine rebounds. Derek Wadsworth came off the bench to add 15 points. Paul Wilson chipped in 11 points and Ricardo Time had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
LCSC, which has qualified for the national tournament the past seven seasons and eight of the past e10 overall, now will await the announcement from the NAIA on the 64-team field and its opening-round matchup. The 83rd annual event will begin March 12-13 at campus sites.
It is the third consecutive year the team has won a conference title. The Warriors won the Frontier Conference the past two seasons, and LCSC snapped College of Idaho’s three-year reign as the Cascade champions.
The Warriors scored eight of the game’s first nine points and seemed to be off and running. College of Idaho would hit back, tying the game at 12 at the 11:32 mark of the first half. However, LCSC went on a 12-0 run, spurred by 3s from Mitchell and Bailey, to take a 24-12 lead with 5:29 to go before intermission. The advantage for the Warriors was 11 with 1:42 remaining, but the Yotes closed the half on a 6-0 mini-spurt to trim their deficit to 32-27.
LCSC took the lead to open the second half, but it never was larger than four points during the first six minutes. It still was six, at 50-44, when the Warriors tried to pull away. Senior forward Travis Yenor began an 8-0 run with a 3. Mitchell then scored the next five points as LCSC went in fromt 58-44. The Warriors built it to 16 with 5:15 remaining on a Mitchell layup, and C of I never got closer than the final margin the rest of the way.
“Tonight was a phenomenal win for this group of seniors, our team and the LC program,” Johnson said. “We hope to have many more games down the stretch, but I’m just so thankful to see these guys have the success they’ve earned in such a unique and challenging season.”
The conference also named the team its team of the week later in the day.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (16-1)
Mitchell 8-16 9-10 30, Bailey 4-9 2-6 13, Stevenson 3-6 6-8 12, Bradley 4-8 2-7 12, Bennion 0-1 0-0 0, Albright 3-6 0-0 6, Yenor 1-8 2-2 5, Courtney 1-1 0-2 2. Totals 24-55 21-35 80.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO (7-9)
O’Neil 6-12 3-4 16, Wilson 4-7 3-5 11, Time 4-15 1-1 10, Elzie 2-7 0-0 5, Galloway 1-7 2-2 4, Wadsworth 6-10 0-0 15, DeSaulniers 2-4 1-2 5, Taylor 0-5 2-2 2, Robinett 0-0 2-2 2, Radford 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 25-68 15-20 71.
Halftime — Lewis-Clark State, 32-27. 3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 11-30 (Mitchell 5-9, Bailey 3-7, Bradley 2-5, Yenor 1-6, Stevenson 0-1, Bennion 0-1, Albright 0-1), College of Idaho 6-22 (Wadsworth 3-6, O’Neil 1-3, Elzie 1-3, Time 1-5, Taylor 0-1, Radford 0-1, Galloway 0-3). Fouled out — Elzie. Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 38 (Bradley 11), College of Idaho 47 (Time 10). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 15 (Mitchell 5), College of Idaho 9 (Time 3). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 18, College of Idaho 27.