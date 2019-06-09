SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A bipartisan group of state lawmakers has proposed broadly exempting agricultural businesses from a new business tax.
Democrats who pushed the new tax through the Legislature on party-line votes wanted to keep the 0.57 percent tax as simple as possible, with few exemptions or special rates for particular industries or businesses.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the law already contains exemptions for groceries, gas, hospitals and long-term care businesses. The new agricultural carveout introduced on June 3 is an example of the pressure lawmakers face going forward to create more industry-specific breaks.
The tax is calculated on a business’ annual sales above $1 million and is expected to eventually raise more than $1 billion a year. It takes effect in 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.