Citizens voted to expand the number of people who qualify for Medicaid last November. Legislators must now find a way to pay for it.
The threshold for those covered under Medicaid extended to everyone making up to 138% of the federal poverty level after 61% of voters in 2018 approved expansion of the program. That included individuals making less than $17,000 per year, or a family of four making $35,000 or less.
Increasing Medicaid will add an estimated 91,000 residents to the program and cost about $400 million. The federal government covers 90% of that cost.
That leaves Idaho on the hook for the other $40 million, and Idaho lawmakers are responsible for figuring out how to come up with the money.
Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, said she raising taxes to cover the cost is “not an option for us.”
Blanksma said one idea is to have counties pay up to $10 million for the expansion, with the intent that they will be ultimately be paying less, with less indigent and catastrophic medical expenses.
It doesn’t make sense to offer counties tax relief, then push more taxes onto them, Sen. Jim Patrick, R-Twin Falls, said, adding he would not support such a proposal.
“We need property tax relief on all of our counties, and there’s no reason to push that back on the counties if we take it off,” he said. “That’s the way the initiative was passed, that it was going to save money. Well, let’s save it then.”
A committee met this interim and focused on coming up with ways to pay the $40 million. They will present those options to the Legislature this session.
Idaho is still waiting to hear back on several waivers to change the state’s Medicaid process, including a controversial one that would require individuals to work 20 hours per week to remain eligible.
