Lawmaker says immigration reform more urgent than ever

Immigration from Mexico slowed after the 2008 economic crisis, and in recent years farmers have increasingly relied on the H-2A visa program, which lets foreign workers stay in the U.S. for up to 10 months. The number of H-2A visas issued in Washington grew by more than 300 percent from 2010 to 2015. But Kate Tynan, senior vice president at the Northwest Horticultural Council, which represents fruit growers, said the program's wage structure has driven labor costs "artificially high."

"Our workforce is aging and fewer workers are entering the field to take their place. This has left the H-2A program as the only option for many tree fruit growers to get the workers they need to grow and harvest their crops," Tynan said. "We have already seen a number of growers go out of business in recent years due to these wage pressures. Our growers simply cannot wait any longer for reform."

In March, Rep. Kim Schrier wrote to House appropriators to request a $6 million increase in a federal grant program for states to support the H-2A program. The Sammamish Democrat noted the grant program was funded at a higher level a decade ago despite the number of H-2A applications roughly doubling nationwide since 2010.

Washington state now accounts for more than 10% of the nation's H-2A workforce yet receives less than 3% of grant funding for the program, Schrier wrote.