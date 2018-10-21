KOOTENAI COUNTY (AP) — Law enforcement officers are investigating a fatal shooting near Post Falls.

KREM-TV reports the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect for manslaughter and took him to the Kootenai County Public Safety building.

Sheriffs received a call about a shooting at about 6:45 p.m. Saturday. Fire and Rescue medical personnel found one person with a single gunshot wound when they arrived.

Tyler S. Liles died at the scene despite attempts to save his life.

The detective's division of the sheriff's office is investigating.

