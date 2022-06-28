Laurie's test drive

llllll kkkkk skjljielo
This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
A woman was shot to death Thursday, city police said Friday evening.
Clif Bar & Co., a business with a Twin Falls bakery, has been bought by Mondelez International, according to a press release Monday.
Heyburn's police chief released the names of the victim and the suspect in a Thursday homicide on Monday.
OSHA fined Gem State Processing in Heyburn $28,714 for two violations after a fatal accident at the plant in January.
A Burley woman was charged with felony assault with intent to murder after her sleeping husband woke up and found her standing over him with a knife.
TWIN FALLS — Echoing a similar sight in many cities across the nation, a protest march was held Sunday in Twin Falls, as people demonstrate th…
Congratulations to these families!
Gordy's HWY 30 Music Festival roared to a start Wednesday.
While Governor Brad Little welcomed the decision, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and local Magic Valley women voiced concerns.
