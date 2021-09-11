Laurie Welch

On the morning of 9/11, I was getting ready for work as a reporter for the South Idaho Press in Burley.

At home my television was tuned to a 24-hour news station and I kept pausing to watch clips of the first plane as it crashed into one of the World Trade Center twin towers.

I didn’t know who the plane belonged to or what that first attack meant for our nation — or the world.

When I saw the second plane crash into the tower, it sparked fear and the realization dawned that this wasn’t a random incident or accident.

I woke up my husband Mark by telling him I was sure he’d want to see the clips, not knowing how the images would replay and become a part of history.

When I arrived at work someone had brought a television so we could watch the events live.

The stark images were horrifying — people running from plumes of dust and debris and hurling themselves from buildings.

When our press started its morning run everyone in the newsroom gravitated there for a first glimpse of the story.

I remember standing and staring at the headline and still unregistered photo and then quietly returning to my desk.