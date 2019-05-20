PROVO, Utah (AP) — Authorities say a property in Provo owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was vandalized with graffiti.
The Daily Herald reports churchgoers on Monday had already scrubbed some graffiti off walls and removed sections of fence.
Provo police believe the incident happened sometime between Saturday night and early Sunday.
Churchgoers found fences around the parking lot and the walls and windows of one building had been spray-painted with profanity.
The yellow, black and white messages also included anti-political and anti-religion phrases.
Police spokesman Nick Dupaix says the damage amounts to around $1,000.
An investigation remains ongoing.
