BOISE — After failing in the Legislature last year, a bill to prevent the forced annexation of swaths of agricultural land will now make its way to the Idaho House of Representatives.
The House Local Government Committee approved the bill Thursday.
The bill would amend Idaho law so that any agricultural land 5 acres or more cannot be annexed without the express written permission of the property owner. Bill sponsor Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, said the intent is to prevent cities from force-annexing agricultural land, raising residents’ property taxes in the process.
Moyle told the committee he expected some opposition from city officials.
“They’ll tell you that the world is going to come to an end, and that the sky is falling,” Moyle said at last week’s hearing when he introduced the bill. “It’s really not that bad. In my opinion, it probably doesn’t go near as far as it needs to.”
A nearly identical bill was introduced last year, Moyle said, but it failed because it did not include the 5-acre minimum it does now. He said city officials were concerned that the bill would grant immunity from forced annexation for smaller parcels of land.
Contrary to Moyle’s expectations, no one testified against the bill at the hearing. Middleton resident Kirk Adams said he supported the bill but thought it should protect land smaller than 5 acres, as well.
Last year, the Middleton City Council considered a forced-annexation plan for land contiguous to the city limits or smaller than 5 acres, which applied to more than 1,200 residents. The council members ultimately went against the plan based on concerns of creating a tax burden for residents unwilling to join the city.
Jerry Mason, legal counsel for the Association of Idaho Cities, said the association had no major objections to the bill. The only concern he mentioned was if property ownership changed during the annexation process, and the new owners did not wish to be annexed, then they would be forced to anyway. Mason suggested the language of the bill be altered to prevent this sort of misunderstanding.
Moyle said he doesn’t believe the language needs to be changed, as the intent is already clear in the bill. Ultimately, the committee decided to keep the language the same.
Rep. Steve Berch, D-Boise, had concerns about the impacts the bill would have on big businesses looking to develop in Idaho cities. He mentioned the software company Hewlett-Packard, which developed a large facility in western Boise, but company officials insisted on being within the city limits to do so.
The city had to annex some contiguous property to get them within city limits. said cities cannot annex property that is not contiguous to city limits unless it’s an airport. Berch’s concern was that the bill would allow property owners of contiguous land to resist annexation, and prevent larger companies from developing in Idaho.
But Wagoner argued that there are other ways cities can negotiate with large companies. He said in Caldwell, city officials worked with an RV park to extend sewer and water services outside city limits to the park property with the understanding that the park would be annexed into the city once it became contiguous to city limits. He said park officials had no problem with the deal.
“What (Berch) doesn’t understand is, this is Idaho,” Moyle said. “And we’re one of the few states that allows forced annexation. And to be able to go in and force a person to pay higher taxes and take away some of their property rights without a vote ... is concerning to me.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.