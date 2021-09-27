Lake Walcott pumpkin carving contest set for Oct. 29

ACEQUIA — Lake Walcott, 959 E. Minidoka Dam Rd., will hold its first Pumpkin Carving Contest on Oct. 29 and includes a free entry.

A winner from each group will be chosen at 3:30 p.m.

The age groups are under 12, 12 - 18 and 18 and over. First place prizes for the under age 12 group will be a stuffed scout, 12 - 18, free tent site and ages 18 and up, free cabin or RV site.

Carving stations will be set up at the park. Bring your own pumpkin and carving tools or a pre-carved pumpkin.

Stop by the Visitor's Center and enter into one of the three age groups.

