Kylee Wickel signs with Waldorf University

Kylee Wickel’s passion for softball began, with the help of a best friend, in the 8th grade. Jumping forward, on Dec. 6 she signed to play for Waldorf University, which is a part of the North Star Athletic Association.

The 5’1” second base, left field, center field senior from Burley High School doesn't shy away from the demand's softball places on athletes.

“I love the grind of working and making plays in softball,” Wickel said, “All of the lessons I’ve learned on the field and working hard has always left me proud of myself and happy with what I’ve done!”

She has a lot to be content with, during this summer season alone, she had 66 at-bats with a .439 batting average. She had 25 runners batted in and held a .875 fielding percentage.

Wickel’s dedication to softball goes beyond playing at Burley High School. She also played with the BombSquad and Idaho Vipers 18 U, both traveling teams.

She quickly found a home while visiting Waldorf. She appreciated the values of the university and fellow teammates.

“Waldorf doesn’t just preach about community it is a community,” said Wickel.

She also found support and saw possibilities for growth under the new Waldorf head coach Justin Uhlenhopp.

Her biggest supportor throughout her softball seasons came from her mother, xx.

“My mom believed in me when others didn’t,” said Wickel, “most importantly she believed in me when I couldn’t believe in myself.”

Wickel is undecided on a major at this point but is considering studying psychology or elementary education.