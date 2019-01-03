Kylee Lopshire, on 2029
Theater student Kylee Lopshire poses for a portrait Friday, Dec. 14, at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Building in Twin Falls.

 PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

Without the Idaho Shakespeare Festival, Kylee Lopshire wouldn’t be following her passion for theater. It was that brief moment when the actor transformed into someone else that she found so enticing.

Live theater has come a long way in Twin Falls, but it still has a ways to go, she said.

“I want the arts to be as important as sports is,” Lopshire said. “I want theater students to be awarded the same scholarships that athletes are offered. I want Twin Falls to become a place where theater can grow and thrive.”

Lopshire, a sophomore at CSI, is pursuing a major in theater. Once she graduates she will go to Boise State University to continue her education. She hopes that by 2029 Twin Falls theater scene keeps growing and sees support from the community.

“If I had to say anything to aspiring actors it would be ‘Go for it,’” she said. “It takes everyone in the theater business to keep it going.”

— Bowen West

