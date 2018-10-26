What are the most important issues to the candidate?
Collum's platform is centered on two issues relevant to her background as an Army veteran and leader in the tech industry: helping veterans and improving cybersecurity in the state. Other priorities include protection of public lands and investing more in education to address high teacher turnover rates.
Stance on Prop 1
On the historical horse racing initiative, Collum said she has concerns about the low percentage of funds that would go toward education in the state.
"It's not compelling enough," Collum said, "and it doesn't have far-reaching impacts or grassroots support."
Stance on Prop 2
Collum supports Prop 2 to expand Medicaid.
What do you see as the role of lieutenant governor?
Collum said she sees the role of lieutenant governor and "more administrative and not partisan."
"It's the mechanics of running a state," she said.
She said she sees herself as a "major asset" to either Democratic gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan or Republican candidate Brad Little.
"They're going to really enjoy having someone with this many tools in their toolbox," Collum said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.