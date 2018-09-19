Kris Ann Brown

Kris Ann Brown

 Courtesy photo

Kris Ann Brown - Cactus Petes, Inc.

Kris Ann is the Communications and Public Relations Manager. She is instrumental in maintaining a strong community involvement between the Magic Valley and Cactus Petes, Inc. Her genuine warmth and caring spirit inspires our Team Members to give to our many charitable partners in the Magic Valley. Her impact in our business and to the Magic Valley is tremendous.  

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments