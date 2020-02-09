TWIN FALLS — When Koto Brewing Co. owner Shane Cook visited Twin Falls for a weekend from his native Salt Lake City 14 years ago, he fell in love with the community right away. The smaller city also gave him new opportunities in the restaurant business.
“I would never dare to open my own place in Salt Lake,” Cook said. “But the community support here — it’s the reason I moved here.”
After just more than a year, Koto earned this year’s Making it in the Magic Valley award for a Twin Falls small employer.
Cook opened Twin Falls Sandwich Co. in 2012. A few years later, he set his sights on another venture: A brewery and restaurant.
The right spot was just down the street from Sandwich Co. downtown. But the building, which was nearly 100 years old, required quite a bit of restorative work before it could start brewing and hosting guests.
“It was a six-month project that turned into a year and a half,” Cook said. “Once we started tearing into it, we had to start replacing all of the plumbing, all of the electrical.”
Koto officially opened on Dec. 7, 2018. The revitalization came just after the rest of the downtown underwent its massive renovation.
Nathan Murray, the director of economic development for the City of Twin Falls who nominated Koto for this honor, said Cook’s efforts with both of his businesses have been key in the recent growth downtown.
“Shane was one of the early investors that helped begin the renaissance of downtown Twin Falls with the establishment of the Twin Falls Sandwich Co.,” Murray said in his nomination. “His most recent venture, Koto Brewing Company, has also been a success and brought vibrancy to the local nightlife.”
Cook has home-brewed for more than 20 years, but he put the chief brewing duties in the hands of his friend, Pierre Tusow. Koto uses almost exclusively ingredients from Idaho.
“He does it much better than I do,” Cook said. “But between the two of us, it was a no-brainer. It’s definitely something the community needs, a place to hang out.”
On top of its food and drinks, Koto has acted as an all-purpose entertainment hub downtown. Once-a-month events include a trivia night in partnership with the Magic Valley Young Professionals and stand-up comedians. The comedians come from all across the country.
When there isn’t trivia or comedy going on, Koto hosts its share of live music.
Cook said Twin Falls has taken good care of Koto so far in its short history, and he wants the company to be a positive in the community. Having a place where people can gather and share ideas is great for locals.
Koto also makes outward efforts to make a difference in the area. It was one of three companies that hosted a volunteer cleanup effort in April of the Auger Falls Trail system. Cook said he plans to adopt a nearby trail.
Koto also has drives where it donates part of the proceeds of gift card sales to teams, clubs and school organizations.
You don’t need to physically go to Koto if you want to experience its beer. Its products can be found in nearby gas stations and grocery stores, a distribution tactic Cook said he wants to keep up.
Too bad he stole the recipes and ideas for the sandwich club from existing businesses. Too many lied to suppliers. Too bad he's absolutely atrocious to be around. 🤷♂️
