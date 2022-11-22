King Fine Arts Center looking for volunteer ushers

BURLEY — The King Fine Arts Center is looking for volunteer ushers.

Ushers act as essential guides to the attendees at the KFAC offering greetings, programs and important directions. The ushers are also responsible for managing the use of phones and cameras and directing when guests should enter and exit the theater so performances are not disturbed.

The ushers also help ensure the health and safety of the audience during emergencies.

The usher's organization started as a branch of the Mt. Harrison Heritage Foundation and has offered valuable services to the KFAC since the center's founding. The group has recently been absorbed by the center and will be directly coordinated by KFAC administration.

Perks of participation include early access to event tickets, free attendance during volunteer hours, training and the company of fellow fine arts appreciators. If you are interested contact Ginger Armstrong, KFAC administrative assistant, 208-878-5464 or email kfac@cassiaschools.org.