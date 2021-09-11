Kimberly Williams Brackett

Sept. 11, 2001…a day I’ll never forget. I was at home getting ready to go to work when I first heard the broadcast news. After the second World Trade Center tower was hit, I knew it was no accident. I rushed to the Magic Valley Mall where I was working as a marketing director. With heightened security, the mall management team made an executive decision to close the mall out of both fear and respect for those that lost their lives in the worst terrorist attack in U.S. history. In October, shoppers could purchase a “United We Stand” 2002 calendar, which was donated to a group of funds run by the affected public safety officers. During the 2001 holiday season, a corporate program was developed which launched “Share the Spirit.” Hand-blown glass limited edition patriotic ornaments were available with a donation. The proceeds went to the United Way September 11 Fund. In the aftermath, I became a blood donor to give back. September 11 was an inflection point in our country. After the fall of communism, the 1990s were a time of relative peace and prosperity. The attacks on September 11 were a stark reminder of the evil that remains in the world and the threat it poses to the United States. It was also a reminder of why we live in Idaho, somewhat isolated from the direct effects of a tumultuous world. In the words of several patriots, United we stand, divided we fall.