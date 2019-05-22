KIMBERLY — McCall Hopkins will not receive his diploma alone Thursday.
In November, Hopkins lost his brother, Rowdy, due to injuries sustained in a November car crash. When he graduates today from Kimberly High School, Rowdy will be with him, Hopkins said.
“I know Rowdy will be happy, even though Rowdy thought I was kind of stupid,” Hopkins said with a grin.
Hopkins and his brother were inseparable best friends who frequented rodeos together and always challenged each other to get better.
“Rowdy loved fun just as much I did. There was never a dull moment between us,” Hopkins said.
The car collision left Rowdy with livable injuries, but their family was told he would never be the same, and would confined to a bed the rest of his life, something Hopkins said his brother would not have wanted.
He sat by his brother’s side day and night until Rowdy eventually passed on Nov. 27, 2018.
Teachers brought Hopkins work and helped him review while he missed 32 days of school sitting in the hospital. Eventually he knew he had to get back to school and that his brother would not have wanted him to sulk.
Heather Hendren, Hopkins mom and a teacher at Kimberly High School, said she was proud of him for even being willing to finish school, knowing some days it’s even hard just to get out of bed.
It’s heartbreaking, she said.
“He tries to be so strong for me,” Hendren said. “You want to make it right for your kids.”
Hopkins didn’t want special treatment and wanted to earn the diploma for himself the same way he’s worked for everything else in life, exampled by his “Born to Succeed” tattoo across his collarbone.
“I wanted to show them I can do it,” Hopkins said. “I’m not just going to sit back and let them hand me the diploma. I’m going to do the work.”
Hopkins will attend Colardo Northwestern Community College next year to study Agri Business and hopes to take over his grandfather’s cattle farm in Mud Lake. A third place finish in Idaho State saddle bronc finals and a nationals appearance allowed Hopkins to secure a rodeo scholarship.
Rodeo is Hopkins passion and something he and Rowdy did together. Getting back into the sport they loved was hard knowing his brother was not there to lead out his horses. But he knew Rowdy is always there.
“I don’t look at who is heading them out, I just know that Rowdy’s got this one for me.”
In one of his first rodeos following his brother’s death, Hopkins drew Rowdy’s favorite bull, Outlaw. He had tears streaming down his face before the ride “knowing that was the bull Rowdy dreamed to get on,” Hopkins said.
And for that ride, and every ride after, Rowdy is there with him, Hopkins said.
"Not only is god looking down on me now, but God and my best friend. Those are the two people I have when I get on those bulls."
