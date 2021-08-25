Kimberly Bulldogs

Head Coach: Rich Bishop, 9th year

Record: 9-2

Playoffs: Lost 35-27 to Sugar-Salem in semifinals

Number of expected players on the team?

30 varsity, 60 total.

Number of returning players from last season?

About 15

How is the team different from last year?

Not a lot. Looking to replace some guys up front.

What are you looking to improve on this season?

More consistency in our pass defense.

How will you adjust as a team without your seniors from last season?

We have to replace several up front on both sides of the ball, and have guys step up to fill the big shoes of Brett Bronson, a first team All State WR, and Trace Mayo, a first team All State linebacker and offensive lineman.

Who are some of the standout players to keep an eye on this year?