Kimberly Bulldogs

Head Coach: Rich Bishop, 9th year
Record: 9-2
Playoffs: Lost 35-27 to Sugar-Salem in semifinals
Number of expected players on the team?
30 varsity, 60 total.
Number of returning players from last season?
About 15
How is the team different from last year?
Not a lot. Looking to replace some guys up front.
What are you looking to improve on this season?
More consistency in our pass defense.
How will you adjust as a team without your seniors from last season?
We have to replace several up front on both sides of the ball, and have guys step up to fill the big shoes of Brett Bronson, a first team All State WR, and Trace Mayo, a first team All State linebacker and offensive lineman.
Who are some of the standout players to keep an eye on this year?
Race Widmeir, Sr RB/LB, Heath Owens, Sr QB, Gatlin Bair So, WR/DB, Grant Murphy, Jr OL\DL, Connor Laughlin, Jr LB/TE
What will be your greatest challenge this season?
Keeping guys healthy up front, as there’s not a lot of depth.
What are the main strengths and weaknesses of this year’s team?
We have some great leaders in the skill positions coming back that should lead us. We need to be patient and diligent to develop the young guys we have coming in up font.