Kimberly Bulldogs

Head Coach: Joe Dille, 1st year

Record: 4-5

Number of expected players on the team?

25

Number of returning players on the team?

18

How is this team different from last year?

We will have size and depth.

What are you looking to improve on this season?

We need to improve up front with our big guys, on both sides of the ball.

How will you adjust as a team without your seniors from last season?

We did lose a couple seniors that were three-year starters. Heath Owens QB and Race Widmier RB.

Who are some of the standout players to keep an eye on this year?

Gatlin Bair, WR/DB, Michael Goff, RB/LB, Grant Murphy, OL/DL, Connor Laughlin, WR/LB, Caleb Child, OL/DL, Anthony Morquacho, OL/DL, and Parker Stringham, RB/LB.

What will be your greatest challenge this season?

We have plenty of athletes that want the ball. The challenge will be giving everyone an opportunity.

What are the main strengths and weaknesses of this year’s team?

Our main strength is the maturity and athleticism. We have a lot of returning starters with a lot of varsity experience. We are known for our athletes and this year is no exception. Like most teams, our linemen are going to take us as far as they want to. We're replacing a three-year starting QB, Heath Owens. It won't be easy, but we do have a couple kids that will give us different looks. Kade Larson at QB gives us an athletic, smart field general. Parker Stringham, gives us an athletic, strong-armed option.