Kimberly Bulldogs

Head coach: Rich Bishop, 8th year
Record: 5-5
Playoffs: lost 64-29 to Fruitland in first round
The Bulldogs have only missed the 3A state playoffs once under head coach Rich Bishop – his first season in 2013. The Bulldogs are primed for another run in 2020 with a number of key returners on both sides of the ball.
On offense, junior quarterback Heath Owens is the linchpin.
“He has to be a leader and make good decisions for us,” Bishop said.
Senior receivers Brett Bronson and Quinn O’Donnell will stretch the field for the Bulldogs, while junior Race Widmier and senior Riley Mickelson look to replace four-time all-state running back McKade Huft.
“Coming off a broken hip last year as a sophomore, Race has worked hard in the offseason,” Bishop said. “He has great vision and runs hard.
“Riley is a downhill runner and can be that guy to get some of the tough yards.”
Senior Trace Mayo will move from defensive end to linebacker as the Bulldogs want to use his versatility to their benefit. Defensive ends Trevor Hammond and Cody Mendonca, linebacker/defensive back Trevor Christensen, and linebacker Calix Jones – all seniors – will lead the current version of what was a stingy Kimberly defense last season.
“Trevor and Cody bring length, athleticism, and strength,” Bishop said. “Both are about 6 foot 3 or 6 foot 4 and over 200 pounds, but move really well. We will hopefully be able to get pressure on the passer to help our pass defense.”
The Bulldogs host Snake River Friday, Aug. 28, to begin their season.
