Kimberly Bulldogs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Head coach: Rich Bishop, 8th year

Record: 5-5

Playoffs: lost 64-29 to Fruitland in first round

The Bulldogs have only missed the 3A state playoffs once under head coach Rich Bishop – his first season in 2013. The Bulldogs are primed for another run in 2020 with a number of key returners on both sides of the ball.

On offense, junior quarterback Heath Owens is the linchpin.

“He has to be a leader and make good decisions for us,” Bishop said.

Senior receivers Brett Bronson and Quinn O’Donnell will stretch the field for the Bulldogs, while junior Race Widmier and senior Riley Mickelson look to replace four-time all-state running back McKade Huft.

“Coming off a broken hip last year as a sophomore, Race has worked hard in the offseason,” Bishop said. “He has great vision and runs hard.

“Riley is a downhill runner and can be that guy to get some of the tough yards.”