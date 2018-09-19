Kim Vega- Director Marketing/Grants/Emergency Operations at Minidoka Memorial Hospital
At Minidoka Memorial Hospital, we have the privilege of working with many amazing people on a daily basis. The health care field is full of smart, talented professionals. Minidoka Memorial Hospital is a perfect example of that. There is one person in particular that continues to be a driving force in the success of Minidoka Memorial Hospital and the Mini-Cassia community. Her name is Kim Vega. In 2006 Kim joined the team at MMH. She received her BBA in Business Administration from Boise State in 2009. Kim quickly became the Director of Marketing as well as several other positions including Grant Writer, Director of Volunteer Services and a position that she has a genuine passion for as the Emergency Preparedness Liaison. She immediately put her skills to work for MMH with brand marketing, making a huge difference in how the community began to see Minidoka Memorial Hospital. As Grant Writer, Kim was able to secure many grants that helped with capital projects that kept Minidoka Memorial Hospital's equipment the best available for patient care. Kim was also able to secure funding to assist in the purchase of new ambulances that are truly the lifeline into the community. In 2013, Minidoka County officials saw the value, passion and commitment that Kim had for being prepared in case of a disaster and offered her the position of County Emergency Manager. Working with the hospital and Minidoka County, Kim once again stepped to the plate in her additional position. In 2017, Kim's skills and training were put to the test with the major flooding throughout the county. Kim, with the help of other local emergency entities, was able to organize, prioritize and activate a full-scale plan to assist those who were directly affected by the flooding. Through this collaborative effort with Minidoka County, the State of Idaho, FEMA and concerned residents, a plan was put into place to achieve the goal of being prepared in an emergency. Kim oversaw the 18-month revision project for Minidoka County's all-hazard Mitigation Plan that consisted of working with local, state and Federal officials from start to end. Kim's actions were stellar and well respected within the community. She is also no stranger to community service. For ten years, Kim was responsible for Minidoka Memorial Hospital's Bike Safety program that provided over 2000 bike helmets free of charge to children in the Mini-Cassia area. She organized a bike decorating day held just before the City of Rupert's 4th of July celebration which allowed kids to ride in the parade with their new helmet and decorated bike. Kim is a dedicated employee at Minidoka Memorial Hospital, friend to many and well deserving of the Women in Business Award.
