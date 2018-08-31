BOUNTIFUL, Utah (AP) — Authorities say three people are dead following a wrong-way crash on Interstate 15 in a Salt Lake City suburb early Friday morning.

The Utah Highway Patrol says a pickup traveling north entered southbound lanes in Bountiful and collided with a car, killing the pickup’s driver and a man and a woman in the car.

No identities were released.

The Highway Patrol says an investigation into circumstances of the crash is in its early stages.

