BOUNTIFUL, Utah (AP) — Authorities say three people are dead following a wrong-way crash on Interstate 15 in a Salt Lake City suburb early Friday morning.
The Utah Highway Patrol says a pickup traveling north entered southbound lanes in Bountiful and collided with a car, killing the pickup’s driver and a man and a woman in the car.
No identities were released.
The Highway Patrol says an investigation into circumstances of the crash is in its early stages.
