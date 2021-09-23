KIKI
A crash early Friday in rural Lincoln County killed a juvenile driver and injured a juvenile passenger, Idaho State Police said.
A Burley woman is charged with attempted first-degree murder after police said she put a garbage bag over her partially paralyzed husband’s head while he was taking a nap.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering of the planned Burley temple.
A Thursday afternoon fire south of town destroyed a shop and the vehicles inside and caused exterior damage to a nearby home.
People misinterpreted one piece of “crisis standards of care” guidance. Now, the misinformation is spreading. Prominent social media accounts have repeated it on Twitter, TikTok and Facebook.
In Twin Falls, doctors at St. Luke’s were nearly forced to ration care when the condition of six hospitalized patients went south rapidly, and the facility had no available ICU beds.
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito.
Q: Other than continually complaining to the person who lets the cows out, is there anything I can do (other than shoot them which is probably…
Schools will be closed for a week due to low staffing levels, the Filer School District announced Wednesday.
Take a tour of the inside of an Idaho ICU full of COVID patients.