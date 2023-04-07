Kids explore STEAM Night TIMES-NEWS Apr 7, 2023 12 min ago 0 1 of 3 Children check out replicas of fossils during STEAM Night Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Sawtooth Elementary School in Twin Falls. DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS Children watch science experiments during STEAM Night Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Sawtooth Elementary School in Twin Falls. DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS Children get to interact with reptiles during STEAM Night Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Sawtooth Elementary School in Twin Falls. DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TIMES-NEWS TWIN FALLS — 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story PHOTOS: STEAM Night at Sawtooth Elementary Children explore STEAM Night on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Sawtooth Elementary School in Twin Falls. Welcone to STEAM Night Dozens of children attend STEAM night, Wednesday at Sawtooth Elementary School in Twin Falls.