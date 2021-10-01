KFAC needs volunteer ushers

BURLEY — The King Fine Arts Center is looking for volunteer ushers.

The center is searching for interested volunteers to join its reborn ushers organization. Perks of participation include early access to event tickets, free attendance during volunteer hours, training and the company of fine arts appreciators.

People who are interested should contact Samuel D. Kuoha, KFAC administrative assistant at 208-878-5464 or email kfac@cassiaschool.org for more information.

Ushers act as guides for the attendees at the center offering greetings, programs and directions. They are also responsible for managing the use of phones and cameras and directing guests when to enter and exit the theater, to reduce disruptions during performances. The ushers also ensure the safety of the audience during emergency situations.

The ushers organization started as a branch of the Mt. Harrison Heritage Foundation and has offered valuable services to the center since it began. The group was recently absorbed by the King Fine Arts Center and will be directly coordinated by KFAC administration.

