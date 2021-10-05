KFAC hosts David Archuleta concert Nov. 27

BURLEY — The King Fine Arts Center will present David Archuleta concert at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27.

This is the hopeful beginning of the KFAC hosting large name performers, the KFAC said in a press release.

Archuleta is a performer familiar to many in Cassia County. He soared to stardom at 16 years old in 2008 as a runner-up on the American Idol television show.

His first single "Crush" landed at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and sold more than two million copies worldwide.

He is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and made a holiday album with the Tabernacle Choir before putting his career in hiatus to complete a two-year mission in Santiago, Chile.

He returned to his musical career in 2014 and released his music under his own label, Archie Music. His most recent album, Therapy Sessions" is considered his most vulnerable as it narrates his lifelong struggle with mental health.

Tickets for the concert are now on sale through Event Master. The cost of seats are $35 to $50 and can be purchased through the King Fine Arts Center website. Purchasers can choose their seats and the doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

