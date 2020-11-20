Keys to victory, matchups and predictions for Boise State’s road game vs. Hawaii

Predictions

My pick (4-0 straight up, 4-0 ATS): The Broncos seem to be clicking on all sides of the ball. Quarterback Hank Bachmeier’s return sparked an offensive explosion last week, the defense shut down Colorado State and special teams produced three blocked kicks. Hawaii doesn’t have the same high-scoring offense it put on the field last season, and the Rainbow Warriors don’t have anyone on defense who can run with Khalil Shakir and CT Thomas. Boise State 35, Hawaii 10.

Betting expert Lee Sterling of Paramount Sports, who appears weekly on KTIK (4-0 straight up, 3-1 ATS): “(Hawaii’s) weakness right now is they can’t run the ball much, but on defense, they give up a lot of running yards and I don’t know if Boise’s running game is up to snuff. They’re good, but not what we’ve seen from past teams. Also it was an inside out win last week. All the different turnovers (Boise State) turned into touchdowns were incredible, but in the end, that usually catches up to you and Hawaii seems to play much better as an underdog. Their quarterback Cordeiro hits on big plays and they have seven or eight receivers they move in and out, so it’s tough to figure out what they’re going to do. I think Boise wins the game, but right now, I’ll take the 14 points and Hawaii.” Boise State 38, Hawaii 31.