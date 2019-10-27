City Council
Michael David has worked as a sports journalist for Eye on Sun Valley.
David wants to address intertwining issues stemming from affordable housing. He believes that affordable housing will appeal to younger demographics and help with a shortage of labor workers.
David is finishing his second term on the Ketchum City Council and has worked with three mayors during his time on City Council.
Mickey Garcia served in Vietnam and has spent his life as a wildland firefighter and a forester. He is currently retired.
Garcia wants to address the national issue of economic inequality. He said he wants to get rid of weaponized zoning throughout Sun Valley.
Garcia said his practical experience will help him in the Ketchum City Council.
Jim Slanetz is currently serving his second term on the Ketchum City Council. He has served as a Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency Commissioner since 2013.
He was the owner and operator of the Board Bin for 30 years before he sold it to his employees in 2018.
Jennifer Smith is the Executive Director at Sawtooth Botanical Garden for two years. She has worked as a city employee for 22 years.
Affordable housing is the largest challenge that Ketchum is facing. She hopes to get public transportation for isolated communities.
She understands how city government works and how the city budget is handled and hopes to carry that skill to city council.
Rural Fire Protection District CommissionerJed Gray has served on Ketchum Rural’s three-commissioner board where he helps maintain both the Greenhorn and Griffin Butte fire stations.
Gray Ottley is the president and owner of Distilled Resources Inc., a long-running potato distillery. He is the current senior engineer and EMT at the Ketchum Fire Department.
