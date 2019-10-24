KETCHUM — Renowned American writer Ernest Hemingway is buried in the Ketchum Cemetery, east of Idaho Highway 75. The literary giant took his own life with a shotgun blast to the head at his home in Ketchum just before his 62nd birthday.
Hemingway’s gravestone — a simple granite slab carved with his name, birthdate and date of his death — is a mecca for writers, his fans and the curious. The gravestone is typically adorned with coins and trinkets left by visitors.
Hemingway won a Pulitzer Prize in 1953 for “The Old Man and the Sea” and the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1954. In addition, he wrote multiple bestsellers: “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” “A Farewell to Arms” and “The Sun Also Rises.”
The celebrated author died July 2, 1961, leaving behind his widow, Mary, and other celebrity family members. Mary — his fourth wife — and his granddaughter Margaux are buried nearby. Mary died in 1986. Margaux — an actress and supermodel in the 1970s — took her own life at 42 in a 1996 phenobarbital overdose.
The cemetery is at 1026 N. Main St. in Ketchum on the east side of the road, just north of Knob Hill Inn.
