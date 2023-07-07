TWIN FALLS — Kenneth Frank Ling, 80, of Twin Falls, passed away July 3, 2023, in Twin Falls at Grace Assisted Living Center. Service will be held in his honor at Parkes Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, Idaho on Monday, July 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. To leave online condolences and a full obituary, go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
