Ken Turner, a retired chiropractor turned local historian who is known by radio listeners as Dr. History, said understanding the past can help people better understand the future.

“I think you can learn from history,” Turner said.

He envisions an increase in population in the valley during the next 10 years as more people begin to see the quality of life that’s available here.

He also expects the shift from farm ground to housing to continue.

“I feel like we will move in a positive direction,” Turner said. “I see nothing but good coming to the Magic Valley. We have a lot of innovative people here with a lot of foresight and I think we are right on track with technology.

"The industry here in Mini-Cassia is unique and we have a lot of amazing businesses with a lot of high-end technology that are doing business globally, which will affect how the valley develops.”

— Laurie Welch

