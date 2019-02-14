FILER — “Mary Anne’s Place” is small and quaint, but the experience it offers is one-of-a-kind.
The 1940s home is situated in the belly of Snake River Canyon, surrounded by a 110-year-old orchard that produces fruits such as apricots, cherries, peaches, pears and plums. For about a month every spring, the trees burst into bloom. Throughout the summer and fall, visitors can enjoy the harvest. And in winter, frost and snow transform the landscape.
Kelley’s Canyon Orchard is a fourth-generation business that offers U-Pick opportunities for the whole family. And now, visitors can get the full experience by staying in one of the orchard’s houses, which initially belonged to Mary Anne and OC Kelley. The house has been listed on Airbnb since December 2017.
“That’s my grandmother’s home,” said Robin Kelley, who co-owns Kelley’s Canyon Orchard with her sister, Gretchen. “Being able to stay where there’s an active, operational orchard is really unique.”
The orchard itself was established in 1908, but in the 1940s, Mary Ann Kelley and her husband moved to her parents’ orchard home. With help from a 1944 G.I. home loan, they constructed their own house on the property.
According to a family history posted at the Airbnb locale, the couple divorced in 1959 as a result of OC Kelley’s undiagnosed PTSD. Mary Anne (Gourley) Kelley raised four children in the tiny home until her death in 1977.
The home has been shared with other families for some time, but not long an Airbnb.
“It was a rental for years and years,” Robin Kelley said.
Over time, the family wanted to be able to enjoy Mary Anne’s Place for themselves. Airbnb was a good compromise, Robin Kelley said, because they can share their family’s history and retain access to the house when they need it.
“We just decided to try it,” she said. “It’s a part of an agritourism movement” — The very movement that keeps her inviting people down each year for pick-your-own fruit.
Between July and September, the home is frequently booked by people who also want to enjoy the fruit stand, she said. While business slows down afterward, Robin Kelley hopes to eventually attract sportsmen in search of a good base for duck hunting.
Upkeep has been time-consuming, as the family refurbished the house inside, painting the rooms turquoise and pink — colors that Mary Anne loved. The family brought back some of the original furniture while replacing the house’s stove, microwave and refrigerator.
“We’re looking to break even soon,” Robin Kelley said.
Money, however, isn’t the motive. Instead, the Kelleys hope to continue sharing their family’s experience and history with others.
Despite the upgrades, the house still offers guests a more low-tech experience than they may be accustomed to at home, she said. A 12-inch television screen and 100 old VHS movies seem outdated to today’s teenagers — and the lack of cellphone coverage is too much for some folks, Robin Kelley said. Others, however enjoy the feeling of isolation, and even refuse to tell their kids the WiFi code.
The Kelley family, meanwhile, is still getting accustomed to hosting through Airbnb.
“It’s good and bad having people in your space,” Robin Kelley said. “You don’t know what’s happening — but you just gotta let it go.”
