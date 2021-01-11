Keep leftovers safe

Do not let leftovers make you sick.
As soon as you finish a meal, put your leftovers in the refrigerator. Make sure that the temperature is your refrigerator is 41°F or colder. Put a piece of tape on the container and write the date on the tape. It is best to use refrigerated leftovers with 4 days. If you won’t be eating your leftovers in that time, put them in the freezer where they will keep safely. Never put a big pot of hot food in the refrigerator, as it will take too long to cool down to safe temperatures.
Do not reheat foods in the microwave oven in Styrofoam or carry-out containers from restaurants because these containers can warp or melt and possibly transfer harmful chemicals into the food. Instead use a microwave-safe dish, cover with a lid or paper towel, and turn the dish and stir the food to make sure it is hot all the way through.
Safe foods make safe leftovers
Keep foods safe from the moment you buy them until you eat them by following these simple steps.
Clean: Bactria is everywhere — on cutting boards, knives, sponges and counter tops. Keep hands and surfaces clean to stop bacteria from making you sick. Always wash your hands in hot, soapy water before preparing food and after using the bathroom, changing diapers and handling pets. Wash your hands again after touching raw meat, poultry or seafood and before handling ready-to-eat foods. Use warm water to get your hands wet, then add soap and rub hands together for 20 seconds before rinsing carefully.
Wash cutting boards, knives, utensils and counter tops in hot, soapy water after preparing each food item and before going onto the next one. Sanitize cutting board and other surfaces that have been in contact with raw meat, poultry or seafood. To sanitize, immerse the item in a solution of one tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach per gallon of warm, not hot, water and leave for several minutes. Plastic cutting boards can also be sanitized in a dishwasher using the wash and dry cycle.
Sanitize a non-metal kitchen sponge by heating it while still wet in the microwave oven for one minute. Avoid burns by allowing the sponge to cool before using it. Or rinse and squeeze out sponge and put through the wash and dry cycle of a dishwasher.
Rinse fresh fruits and vegetables under clean, lukewarm, running water.
It is best to use paper towels to clean up kitchen surfaces and to dry your hands. If you use cloth towels, wash them often in the hot cycle of the washing machine.
Separate: Cross-contamination is how bacteria spreads. Keep raw meat, poultry and seafood and their juices away from ready-to-eat foods. When shopping, keep raw meat, poultry, seafood and eggs from touching other foods in your cart and in grocery bags. Store raw meat, poultry and seafood in a sealed package on a plate or dish on the bottom shelf of the refrigerator so juices do not drip onto other foods.
Use one cutting board for raw meat, poultry and seafood, and a different one for foods that are ready-to-eat. If you have just one cutting board, cut up your ready-to-eat foods first and then cut up raw meat. Never put cooked food on a plate that held raw meat, poultry, seafood or eggs until the plate has been cleaned and sanitized.
Cook: Bacteria can survive on foods that are not cooked properly. Use a food thermometer to measure the internal temperature of cooked foods.
Cook roasts and steaks to at least 145°F. allow meat to rest for 4 minutes before carving or eating. The color of ground meat or ground pork does not show if it is safely cooked. Use a thermometer to check that it reaches 155°F. Cook all poultry to 165°F.
Chill: Bacteria grows quickly at temperatures between 41°F and 135°F. Keep leftovers and other perishable foods out of this danger zone! Refrigerate or freeze meat, poultry, eggs and other perishables as soon as you get them home from the store. Keep an appliance thermometer in the refrigerator to make sure the temperature us at 41°F or below. Keep freezer at 0°F or below.
Refrigerate leftovers and takeout foods within 2 hours. The best place to thaw food is in the refrigerator. Food thawed in the microwave oven must be cooked immediately.
Becky Hutchings is the FCS/4-H Youth Development Extension Educator for the University of Idaho Cooperative Extension in Minidoka County.