Keep leftovers safe

Do not let leftovers make you sick.

As soon as you finish a meal, put your leftovers in the refrigerator. Make sure that the temperature is your refrigerator is 41°F or colder. Put a piece of tape on the container and write the date on the tape. It is best to use refrigerated leftovers with 4 days. If you won’t be eating your leftovers in that time, put them in the freezer where they will keep safely. Never put a big pot of hot food in the refrigerator, as it will take too long to cool down to safe temperatures.

Do not reheat foods in the microwave oven in Styrofoam or carry-out containers from restaurants because these containers can warp or melt and possibly transfer harmful chemicals into the food. Instead use a microwave-safe dish, cover with a lid or paper towel, and turn the dish and stir the food to make sure it is hot all the way through.

Safe foods make safe leftovers

Keep foods safe from the moment you buy them until you eat them by following these simple steps.