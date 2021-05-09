Kassidy Moon

Q: What made you decide to get into nursing?

A: I got into nursing for a lot of reasons. I really wanted something that would challenge me where I could always be learning something new. I love that nursing is a field that is constantly evolving, changing, and growing and that really offers endless possibilities. I also wanted to go into something that wouldn’t just be a job but that I could really make a career in. Nursing has so many different options and avenues that I can take and I love that. Another reason that I wanted to get into nursing (and I know its cheesy to say it) is because I wanted to be able to make a difference in the lives of others. I wanted to go into something where I really felt that I could make a positive impact on others.

Q: Tell us about your education and experience.

A: I got my associate degree in nursing as an RN at CSI, and then I was quickly hired on and started working at St. Luke’s in Twin Fall on the In-Patient Surgical floor. During my first year as an RN, I worked full-time at night, and I also attended classes full time online through LCSC. I received my BSN (bachelors nursing degree) about a month after my first anniversary as a nurse.

Q: What qualities do you think are important in a nurse?