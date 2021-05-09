Kassidy Moon

Q: What made you decide to get into nursing?
A: I got into nursing for a lot of reasons. I really wanted something that would challenge me where I could always be learning something new. I love that nursing is a field that is constantly evolving, changing, and growing and that really offers endless possibilities. I also wanted to go into something that wouldn’t just be a job but that I could really make a career in. Nursing has so many different options and avenues that I can take and I love that. Another reason that I wanted to get into nursing (and I know its cheesy to say it) is because I wanted to be able to make a difference in the lives of others. I wanted to go into something where I really felt that I could make a positive impact on others.
Q: Tell us about your education and experience.
A: I got my associate degree in nursing as an RN at CSI, and then I was quickly hired on and started working at St. Luke’s in Twin Fall on the In-Patient Surgical floor. During my first year as an RN, I worked full-time at night, and I also attended classes full time online through LCSC. I received my BSN (bachelors nursing degree) about a month after my first anniversary as a nurse.
Q: What qualities do you think are important in a nurse?
A: I think there are a lot of different qualities that are important for a nurse to have. When I became a nurse my mom would tease me that I make a good nurse because I’m “caring with just the right amount of sass.” I think that there are a lot of qualities that make up a good nurse. I have met and worked with so many great nurses who all possess such different and varied qualities themselves, but I would say that there are a few that you find every nurse will have in common. They are caring and compassionate. They are driven and willing to look out for their patients. They are determined and they are tough. It definitely takes a special person to be a nurse, and that’s one of the things that I love.
Q: What do you find most rewarding about your job?
A: The most rewarding thing about my job is when I feel that I have made a difference or made an impact in someone else’s life, even if it was just for a moment. I love that I get to work with and take care of such a variety of people, and I love that I get to be a part of their lives. When it comes to my patients, I get to step in and be a part of their lives in a time that isn’t necessarily a happy or positive moment; but I get the chance to maybe make it a little bit better, or at least help them get through it however I can. I also love that I get to be a part of my coworkers’ lives. When I charge or resource I love getting to help out both my coworkers and the patients on the floors. Whether it’s helping a nurse learn a new skill or find an answer to a question, or simply sitting with a patient and letting them vent or talk about their concerns I just love that I have the chance to make a difference for someone else.