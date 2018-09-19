Kansas Guthrie - Community Relations Director - Canyons Retirement Community

I would like to nominate Kansas Guthrie for this award because of her dedication and passion in all that she does. She is the Community Relations Director for Canyons Retirement Community and has done an outstanding job ensuring that the residents who come to live there feel welcome and at home. She is very personable and genuinely loves what she is doing...you can see it and feel it when you meet her. Kansas also serves on the Snake River Juvenile Diversion Board and helps our troubled youth get back on track and see everything from a perspective of someone who "has been there" and just needs a little guidance. This is a volunteer position that she takes very seriously as she knows it takes a village to raise our youth and sometimes the advice from a third party goes a lot further than that of a parent.

