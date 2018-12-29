June 18
Xeriscaping could lead to a greener future: As summer started, many in the Magic Valley began dumping more and more water on their lawns. But some turned to alternatives, including Xeriscaping, which is a form of landscaping that uses little to no maintenance or watering, often using rocks, bark or drought-resistant plants.
Others use native plants in place of traditional lawns. Urban horticulture specialist with the University of Idaho Steve Love said there is this stigma that native plants are unruly as a lawn. There is research in grass that will be more drought-tolerant, but drought-resistant plants are the best bet for water conservation.
“People don’t realize you can create amazing beauty with drought plants,” Love said.
June 19
Declo star Keegan Duncan commits to Boise State: After setting the Idaho football scene alight as a junior and leading Declo to a state championship in 2017, standout running back Keegan Duncan announced he would be playing Division I college football by pledging his loyalty to the Broncos. That day, Duncan told the Times-News that his goal was to “represent Idaho the best I can.”
June 21
Foreign companies turn attention to Idaho: NewCold, a Netherlands-based cold storage company, announced it was constructing a 25 million-cubic-foot, sub-zero cold storage warehouse in Burley. As the year wore on, other companies expressed interest in establishing a presence in the Magic Valley; Japanese small business owners toured the region twice, and New Zealand-based CropLogic opened an office at the College of Southern Idaho.
June 22
Teens steal toys from Mini-Cassia Christmas Council: In May a Mini-Cassia Christmas Council member went inside the Overland Avenue building to check on some water damage at the building and discovered the place had been ransacked and about $15,000 worth of toys stolen.
Police arrested three teens in connection with the theft. Some of the toys were returned to the charity, which hands out hundreds of packages of toys to children during the holidays but found most of the packages had been mutilated and the toys broken.
Kaden Black, 20, was charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, and grand theft, all felonies. His sentence hearing is set in February. Two teenage minors faced the same charges as Black, and a third was accused of knowingly letting the others store the stolen toys at his house.
