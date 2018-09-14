This fatal crash occurred south of I-84 on a Monday morning. Tony Dryden, 57, of Rupert was driving west on 1010 South in a Chevrolet Malibu. According to the ISP crash report, Dryden didn’t stop for a semi that was waiting to turn left into a gravel lot, east of Eden Road. The vehicle rear-ended one of the semi’s trailers.
Dryden, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.
