Dionicio Verdugo Ibarra, whose age and address are unknown, was driving east on a Saturday evening on 300 North in Minidoka County. Near 500 East, his GMC Sierra ran off the right side of the road. The driver pulled the vehicle back, running it off the left side of the road, then lost control. The GMC Sierra rolled and the driver was thrown from the vehicle onto the road.

According to the crash report taken by Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, drugs and alcohol were involved but blood test results were not known.

