Dionicio Verdugo Ibarra, whose age and address are unknown, was driving east on a Saturday evening on 300 North in Minidoka County. Near 500 East, his GMC Sierra ran off the right side of the road. The driver pulled the vehicle back, running it off the left side of the road, then lost control. The GMC Sierra rolled and the driver was thrown from the vehicle onto the road.
According to the crash report taken by Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, drugs and alcohol were involved but blood test results were not known.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.