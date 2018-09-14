It was shortly after 7 p.m. on a Sunday when Brian Trappen, 36, of Twin Falls drove his Ford F-250 pickup the wrong way on I-84 east of Jerome.

Trappen was driving east in the westbound lanes when a Dodge Caravan driven by a teenager swerved to avoid the truck. The Dodge rolled into the median and landed in the eastbound lanes, setting off a chain reaction, according to the Idaho State Police crash report.

The six-vehicle crash resulted in the deaths of the teenage driver and his mother, Maricruz Lenhart, 51, of Middleton. Injured were Trappen; Sharon Taki-Bishop, 61, of New Castle, Wash.; and Francisco Delatorre, 48, of Middleton.

According to the report, Trappen had a blood alcohol content of .073. Charges are pending.

