Frankie Bennett Jr., 56, of Burley was driving his black Kawasaki motorcycle on a Saturday night on Idaho 24 east of Shoshone. While coming around a curve, Bennett drove onto the shoulder and lost control of the motorcycle. When the bike toppled, he was thrown from the seat and hit a street sign.

Bennett died of his injuries at the scene. His blood alcohol content tested at .171, according to ISP’s collision report.

