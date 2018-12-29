July 6
Cirque Italia dazzles: Performers from Russia, Romania, Italy and other parts of the world came to the Magic Valley to put on a unique show in a white and blue tent in the parking lot of Magic Valley Cinema 13.
“We all have the same goal to put on a good show,” Cirque Italia owner Manuel Rebecchi said. “Under the tent we find commonality.”
Daring acrobatics, jaw-dropping stunts and astounding showmanship, combines with 35,000 gallons of water to make Cirque Italia. There isn’t an animal in sight; this is a show that focuses on human ingenuity and talent.
July 7
Downtown Commons opens: Dozens of residents gathered for the unveiling of the Downtown Commons at the corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street, across from City Hall. The public space was the culmination of years of planning and months of construction. Since then, it’s been the scene for live music, a splash pad, a synthetic ice rink and the city’s Christmas tree.
July 9
New security aides in schools: The Twin Falls school board decided to hire 15 unarmed security aides — one for each school, with the exception of Vera C. O’Leary Middle School and Bridge Academy sharing one employee. The new workers started on the job in August, with the exception of a couple of positions that took a while longer to fill.
The new jobs come with a large price tag: $375,000 this year — about $25,000 per employee, including salary and benefits.
The Twin Falls School District has employed school resource officers for years through a partnership with the Twin Falls Police Department. It has six — one for every middle and high school. The officers also oversee elementary schools.
Also in July, Xavier Charter School’s board of trustees voted unanimously to allow a school employee to carry a concealed firearm on campus.
July 12
Magic Valley growth: How did we get here?: Today, the booming town is home to nearly 50,000 residents, serving as the economic base to some 200,000 people in the eight counties of the Magic Valley — a startling number considering the near absence of naturally appearing water in this desert.
In the 2020 U.S. Census, Twin Falls is set to officially hit 50,000 people, defining it as an urbanized area. What does that mean for a place that’s defined itself as rugged and rural? Agriculture has always been the cornerstone of our economy, but how did we get here?
By the end of the 19th century, most of the inhabitable land in the West had been claimed. But desert land in Wyoming, Nevada and Idaho remained undeveloped. Wyoming Sen. Joseph Carey sponsored the Desert Land Act of 1894, better known as the Carey Act, as a way for private companies to create townsites and large-scale irrigation systems to disperse semi-arid federal lands to settlers.
In short, the land act put south-central Idaho’s progress on fast forward. The Magic Valley’s numerous canal systems eventually made Idaho a crown jewel of the Carey Act project.
July 21
Tariffs have Idaho concerned about ag exports: The Times-News ran a story July 21 in which the Idaho Department of Agriculture and local producers expressed their concerns about a trade war involving the U.S. and some of its major exporters. Commodities of concern included dairy and potatoes. Idaho dairymen have been struggling all year with a worldwide milk oversupply.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.