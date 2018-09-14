Karen D. Guymon, 46, of Twin Falls was driving late on the evening of July 14. She was westbound on Second Avenue East when she didn’t see two pedestrians in the roadway.

Aikoma Nensy, 38, of Twin Falls was sitting in the middle of the far right lane on Second Avenue East. JonJon Anakeneto, 38, of Twin Falls was standing beside her. Both were struck by Guymon’s vehicle.

Nensy died at the scene. According to the report, she had drugs and alcohol in her system. Anakeneto had alcohol in his system and was taken to the hospital with injuries. Guymon did not have drugs or alcohol in her system and was not cited.

Read the original crash story.

