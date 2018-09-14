It was early morning on the Fourth of July when Laura L. Smith, 53, of Kempner, Texas, was driving east in a Dodge pickup pulling a Cadillac Seville on a U-Haul trailer. She drove off the right shoulder. When the vehicle came back onto the roadway, she lost control, driving through the median and colliding with a westbound FedEx tractor-trailer.
Richard D. Johnson, 81, of Deer Park, Wash., was a passenger in Smith’s front seat and was flown to Portneuf Medical Center, where he later died. He was not wearing a seat belt.
Also injured were Smith and another passenger, 59-year-old Robert P. Smith of Kempner. A Jeep Liberty was struck by the Cadillac when it fell off the trailer, and driver Cody Cartisser, 18, of Jerome was also injured.
According to the crash report, charges are pending for Laura Smith.
