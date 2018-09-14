Westbound lanes were being diverted into an eastbound lane on I-84 that Tuesday morning due to construction. A westbound semi hauling potatoes suddenly swerved into oncoming traffic. David John Wetmore, 57, of Irrigon, Ore., was driving the semi, which struck another semi driven by Corey McCaslin, 39, of Port Washington, Ohio.
Both trailers caught fire after the head-on crash, and McCaslin died at the scene. Wetmore was injured. The ISP trooper’s crash reported said alcohol and drugs were involved, but test results are unknown. Charges are pending.
